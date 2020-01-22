‘Star Trek’ DP Nicholson to Keynote P|PW at 2020 NAB Show

Keynote will focus on the advances of modern visual effects.

WASHINGTON—Having helped bring deep space to viewers, Emmy-award winning cinematographer and visual effects director Sam Nicholson will serve as a special keynote speaker during the Post|Production World Conference taking place at the 2020 NAB Show.

Sam Nicholson

P|PW is a training event for content creators and designers, including TV, film and video editors; producers; directors; graphic artists; motion graphics designers; and online video specialists.

This year, P|PW’s keynote session is “Virtual Production: On Set Visual Effects in Real Time,” offering a discussion on the advances in modern visual effects. Nicholson will provide personal insights in the advances of creating real-time effects using Stargate Studios’ new real-time VFX process, ThruView. The keynote is sponsored by Blackmagic Design.

Nicholson, ASC, is the CEO and founder of the visual effects production company Stargate Studios. He also has credits in film and television that include “Star Trek: The Motion Picture,” “The Walking Dead,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “CSI.”

The NAB, which partners with Future Media Conferences to produce P|PW, has also announced that this year’s event will feature the new “P|PW Hands On Studio Experience.” This will be an interactive training opportunity taking place Friday through Sunday where attendees can go into the field in real-world locations with experts to see the workflows and gear in action.

More information and registration options for P|PW are available on the NAB Show website.

The 2020 NAB Show will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 17 to April 22.