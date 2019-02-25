RUSHWORKS to Debut VNews System to 2019 NAB Show Attendees

LAS VEGAS—When RUSHWORKS sets up shop at its booth for the 2019 NAB Show in April, it will be featuring some brand new, and newly updated, products. Among them will be the debut of the company’s VNews news and entertainment production system.

VNews

VNews is designed as a turnkey system that aims to have content producers ready to roll in about an hour. The VNews box comes with up to four PTZ cameras, prompters, lights, microphones, computer and rundown software with Picture-in-Picture, double-box, Chroma-key, recording and streaming. The system can be operated by just one person.

RUSHWORKS will also showcase its A-List Streamster, an IP-only configuration of the A-List broadcast automation system. This system enables the creation of an internet TV channel. Streamster supports URL and NDI input and output. The A-List Streamster is now shipping.

Other products that will be on hand include updated versions of the PTZ PanTilt heads, which comes in two sizes and can use VISCA and DMX controllers and offers remote control operations with most cameras; the RushDolly, now with tach pulse motor algorithms for improved accuracy and fluidity of motion; and new features for the VDEPO , including cropping, highlighting and streaming.

RUSHWORKS will be at booth SL7406 throughout the NAB Show. To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.