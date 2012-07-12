Panasonic Spreads Thrill of the London Games

Panasonic, which has been an official Olympic partner for more than 25 years, will be contributing to the success of the Olympic Games with its technology and video expertise, from large-screen displays, audio and broadcast equipment at the venues to supplying top-of-the-range cameras, camcorders and plasma displays to support the training programs of athletes such as the British sailing team and heptathlete Louise Hazel. Panasonic’s new projectors will also be used during the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Recently, Panasonic launched the “Sharing the Passion” advertising campaign on TV and in print media featuring Louise Hazel, a British heptathlon athlete, and Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, a Brazilian footballer. Fans can watch the TV commercial and making of videos, as well as view behind the scenes of the Games series “Inside Track” on a special YouTube channel. Fans can also follow Panasonic on Facebook.