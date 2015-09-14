AMSTERDAM-Audio over IP connectivity and signal transport in radio is commonplace, but TV broadcasters have been slow to catch up – until now, says Martin Dyster, VP, business development/TV, Linear Acoustic, part of Telos Alliance

Anybody involved in broadcast technology will have noticed the subject of media-over-IP emerge as the ‘next big thing’. IBC2015 looks set to be dominated by IP and while the video side of the business wrestles with formats and protocols, standards based audio-over-IP is already here. Mature, proven and in the case of radio, AoIP has been around since the early 00’s.

