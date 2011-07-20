Nevion - Thomas Heinzer, CTO



Q. Evaluate 3D one year after it was perhaps over-hyped by various industry types at IBC 2010—what is the reality settling down into?

Most of our customers are much more concerned about upgrading their infrastructures to transport HD and 3G signals than about 3D. However, if 3D comes up at all in our conversations with them, we assure them Nevion’s equipment is ready for 3D transport.



Q. What broad technology trends do you think will be front-and-centre at IBC?

The rate of change in available technology and in models for delivering video content is accelerating, so customers have a lot to sort through. As I see it, this gives greater importance to the management layer. Broadcasters are looking for ways to make advances without creating too steep of a learning curve for their engineering staffs, so solutions with reduced technical complexity should command interest.



Q. What’s new that you will show at IBC and that broadcasters should look for while there?

Last year, many visitors to the Nevion booth were intrigued by a concept we introduced for optical networking within and between broadcast facilities. This year—among other offerings—we will be demonstrating new multiplexing and management products that bring that concept to life. Our new video service management system, VideoIPath, is enabling customers to configure their signal pathways in a ring or other topology that optimises both flexibility and protection.



Q. How is your new product offering different from what’s available on the market?

Our approach to optical networking for broadcasters borrows from expertise in the service provider industry. It’s one of the benefits that come from Nevion’s unique combination of specialised experience with both broadcasters and telcos.



Q. Where are you based and how many employees do you have? Anything else we should know about your company?

Nevion has close to 200 employees. Our worldwide headquarters is in Sandefjord, Norway, and U.S. headquarters is in Oxnard, Calif. We are specialising in broadcast-quality video transport over any type of network, serving service-providers as well as broadcasters. If you need live, high-quality video networking or point-to-point exchange of video, we have a solution.



Q. How many years have you been going to the IBC show and what’s your fondest memory? What’s your favourite restaurant or pub?

My next IBC visit will be number 16. There are so many memories and the first years as Network Electronics probably stands out. At one IBC we dressed up as true Vikings with Vikings helmets, and the booth was made of unpainted wood. We introduced the concept of “Happy hour” based on Norwegian Aquavit and leg of lamb. It created a lot of attention for the company and many have copied us on the “happy hour” concept. We still run it at the end of every day at the show. My favourite restaurant is probably Sama Sebo, well known for their Indonesian rice table. It’s marvelous!



