NAB Show to Detail NASA’s Artemis Program Broadcast Plans

LAS VEGAS—NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine has been confirmed as a featured speaker at the 2020 NAB Show to talk about the media technology that will be used to document the Artemis program, which is planning for a return to the Moon by 2024 and human exploration of Mars by the 2030s.

Part of Artemis’ mission will be to document the human expeditions of the program, including the first woman and next man on the Moon.

Jim Bridenstine (Image credit: NAB)

“When we return to the Moon, the camera is the mission,” said Bridenstine. “Through advances in media technology, we look forward to sharing this incredible endeavor with the world using modern audio and video capabilities and distributing the content across an array of platforms.”

Bridenstine is NASA’s 13th administrator, serving as NASA’s CEO. He previously was a member of the U.S. Congress, representing Oklahoma, and served on the Armed Services Committee and the Science, Space and Technology Committee. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Bridenstine will speak on the NAB Show Main Stage on Monday, April 20.

The 2020 NAB Show will take place from April 18-22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.