NAB Show Product Review: Satellite & Remote

Helped along by the IP and cellular revolution, there are more ways than ever to get a broadcast-quality signal from Point A to Point B. Not only are there more options, but the gear used is smaller, lighter, more efficient and less expensive than ever.

VidOvation VidOsat portable Ku- and Ka-band satellite terminal

Vislink SatWare computing platform

Just as lowering the price of quality cameras put them into many more hands and multiplied program creators, new ways and applications are found daily for the new class of signal transport products. Whether they are in drones, ENG trucks, on camera backs or in backpacks, you can do things with signals today that were unthinkable 10 years ago.

SATELLITE

DAWNCO rolled out the CLNB20-PL02L high-stability C-band LNB for digital satellite downlink applications. The unit targets high-data-rate applications, and features +2 kHz stability and 20-degrees K noise temperature.

VIDOVATION rolled out VidOsat, a portable Ku- and Ka-band satellite terminal that includes features such as 3G/4G cellular bonding via the AVIWest DMNG Pro transmitter. The system targets DSNG coverage of live sports and entertainment events and on-location Wi-Fi connections among other mobile satellite applications.

VISLINK debuted its SatWare computing platform, which provides up to 4Mbps of bandwidth using SCPS-TP and streaming compression. This allows file-based workflow, data and voice communications to be easily accessed by remote reporters over Wi-Fi, enabling them to talk and share files across continents.

MICROWAVE

BMS highlighted its Video Assist Camera Kit that pairs a small camera-back microwave transmitter with the Carry-Viewer 4 (CV4) digital touchscreen receiver/monitor along with all the accessories needed to offer a complete broadcast-quality wireless solution—with license-free options—for covering video assist applications.

IMT DragonFly drone transmitter

INTEGRATED MICROWAVE TECHNOLOGIES debuted DragonFly, a tiny microwave transmitter for applications (such as drones) where weight and size are critical. Featuring 50mW of power, COFDM modulation and weighing less than 1.2 ounces (34g), the DragonFly can transmit broadcast-quality HD video up to two miles.

MOSELEY showcased its Event HD ENG microwave transmitter, which can carry multiple HD- or SD-Video over DVB-ASI with data rates up to 155 Mbps. The Event HD allows the user to specify its occupied spectrum according to the operational data rate.

VISLINK featured ViewBack, a low-power, dual-channel diversity receiver/decoder, supporting Vislink’s LMST demodulation and operating in the 2 GHz licensed band, designed to return video from the studio to a field location. This allows camera operators to check the final studio production of their shots, combined with any graphics or text.

AMT ENGenesis 2/7 GHz BAS band radio system

IP & STREAMING

ACCELERATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES (AMT) showcased ENGenesis, a 2/7 GHz BAS band radio system that leverages LTE technology to connect bidirectional video and IP data between broadcast trucks and television stations. A single high-capacity radio channel supports simultaneous two-way data communication. AMT also rolled out its Nissan/Ford High Top conversion ENG/DSNG vans.

AVIWEST announced that its DMNG PRO video uplink series has been extended with the new PRO180+. In addition to eight universal cellular modems, the PRO180+ features an internal custom antenna array, built-in Wi-Fi modem, and two broadcast-quality video encoders, enabling broadcasters to stream live HD video with minimal delay.

Bluebell Opiticomm Edgwhere

Comrex Opal IP audio gateway

BLUEBELL OPTICOMM launched the Edgware SMPTE 2022-7 IP encapsulator, which interfaces 3G-SDI signals directly with IP networks. Edgware consists of a compact pair of encapsulator/decapsulator modules that transport SD/HD/3G-SDI signals for adaptive IP transport with hitless IP routing, for use in broadcast facilities, remote trucks, sports arenas, ingest operations and news studios.

COMREX introduced Opal (short for Opus Portal), an IP audio gateway that creates a studio internet audio portal. Once installed, Opal serves a web page to anyone who accesses it through a computer or Android device, which allows users to broadcast from their computers or phones in high fidelity, with a return link for a guest.

JVCKENWOOD ProHD Portable Bridge

LiveU LU600 portable transmission system

DEJERO rolled out its EnGo Vehicle Mount Kit that simplifies mounting a LIVE+ EnGo mobile transmitter inside newsgathering or production vehicles. The EnGo Vehicle Mount Kit connects to an array of roof-mounted high-gain antennas to enhance its RF performance while driving, or in locations where cellular connectivity may be challenging, while providing a quick-disconnect to permit backpack operations.

DVEO launched Tablet Streamer for mobile live streaming of events by journalists and other professionals who need a compact field unit that is compatible with industry-standard receivers. The company also released TV App Maker, which lets any organization create its own cellphone app for the organization’s video channel.

JVCKENWOOD announced the PBCELL200 ProHD Portable Bridge, a bonded LTE hotspot that streams signals from the company’s ProHD, 4KCAM and PTZ streaming camera models for live broadcasts or webcasts. The system livestreams from multiple cameras to HD-SDI decoders or servers at a central location, as well as CDNs like JVCVideoCloud and Facebook Live.

LIVEU showcased the LU600, a new portable transmission system for newsgathering, live sports and events coverage. Field upgradable to H.265 HEVC, the LU600 delivers up to 20 Mbps connections, and is set to offer 80 Mbps file transfer and 100Mbps high-speed bonded internet connection. The company also showed its LiveU LU710 hybrid ENG vehicle.

Persistent Systems MPU-5 mobile ad hoc networking system

PERSISTENT SYSTEMS featured the MPU-5 mobile ad hoc networking system that connects critical data sources in real time. The MPU5 is a Mobile Ad hoc Networking (MANET) System, where the MPU5 radios automatically discover each other and instantly form and maintain an IP Mesh Data Network called “Wave Relay.” This robust network is then utilized to stream video directly from ENG cameras to the production studio.

TVU One mobile transmitter

TVU NETWORKS introduced the TVU One with HEVC mobile IP newsgathering transmitter, which supports the H.265/HEVC video compression standard. The system uses TVU’s Inverse Statmux Plus transmission algorithm, transmitting HD video with half-second latency. Also new was the TVU Router, which provides over 200 Mbps of internet connectivity from virtually any remote location and acts as a network accelerator.

WIRELESS

IDX highlighted its CW-F25 wireless 3GSDI transmission system that transmits H.264 High Profile video at up to 25 Mbps, and supports intercom, return video and tally. Targeted at live on-air applications, the system’s range is enhanced by the use of beam-forming technology.

SILVUS TECHNOLOGIES highlighted its StreamCaster 4400 MN-MIMO 8W radio that comes with advanced 4x4 MIMO antenna configuration and transmit beamforming. Beamforming automatically focuses signal energy in the desired direction to provide up to 2x increase in range, allowing operators to reduce hardware and eliminate lengthy cable runs while achieving greater throughput and minimal transmission latency.

Teradek Link Wi-Fi access point

TERADEK introduced the Serv iOS monitoring platform, which features the company’s free VUER app to monitor HD real-time video on iOS devices via Link, a high-performance 802.11ac Wi-Fi access point built for the video industry.

VIDOVATION unveiled the VidOwave 60G 750 PA, a 60GHz millimeter-wave broadband and wireless data connectivity solution. It delivers low-latency and full-duplex GigE transport at speeds up to 1.25 Gbps in a small, rugged and easy-to-install enclosure.