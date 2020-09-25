NAB Show NY 2020: Virtual Events Calendar

NAB Show New York is ready to take center stage for the broadcast industry, lining up a slew of press conferences and events to fill out its 10-day virtual conference schedule, starting on Oct. 19 and going through Oct. 29.

Here is a rundown of the events that you should be looking out for during the virtual NAB Show New York:

“Charting the Uncharted—Exploring the New Technologies & Business Models in the Broadcast Media Industry”

Oct. 20

The IABM-led session takes a look at the challenges and opportunities in this new media ecosystem, including the latest research and analysis from IABM and an expert panel discussing what new technologies and business models will bring to the industry. Find out more here .

MESA’s Media & Entertainment Day

Oct. 20

MESA hosts a series of general sessions and presentations covering the latest in entertainment data, cloud, security, artificial intelligence and more. Breakout sessions hosted by M&E vendors will also take place. Find out more here .

TV2025: Monetizing the Future

Oct. 20-23

A three-day series sponsored by The Weather Company and TVNewsCheck will have C-suite broadcasters, financial analysts and investors gather to explore the profit potential of emerging opportunities, the impact of COVID-19 and forecasting how to capitalize on digital, cloud and evolving revenue streams. Find out more here .

NYSBA Digital Leadership Academy

Oct. 20-23

Open to New York State Broadcasters Association pass holders, these sessions will discuss the latest trends in the broadcast and digital marketplace, while also teaching new sales techniques that work in the COVID-19 environment. Find out more here .

“The Diverse Narrative: Influence, Culture and Inclusion in Media Content”

Oct. 21

Ever-changing demographics and, more recently, societal demand have increased the call for move diverse representation on every platform. This NAB panel will highlight some of the current practices that companies are taking to meet this call to action. Find our more here .

“The Challenge of Producing Live Emmy Award Programming During a Pandemic”

Oct. 21

NAB's panel on how the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences accomplished producing the Emmy Awards broadcast during a pandemic. Find out more here .

“100 Years of Broadcast News: Challenges Met, Challenges Anew”

Oct. 21

In recognition of the centennial of broadcasting, this one-hour special produced by the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation features accomplished TV and radio journalists reflecting on the long history of electronic news and share their thoughts on the challenges it currently faces. Find out more here .

“The Deepfakes Dilemma: How Broadcasters Must Manage Deepfakes Disinformation During Election 2020”

Oct. 22

McAfee’s Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President Steve Grobman will join NBC News’ Director of Social Newsgathering Jareen Imam in this NAB Show panel to explore the potential for deepfakes to mislead journalists and drive voter disinformation in the 2020 election. Find out more here .

NATPE Analytics & Addressability

Oct. 22

NATPE will discuss data analytics and addressability in what it describes as an unusual and timely way. Find our more here .

Post|Production World Online

Oct. 25-29

The P|PW Online training session returns to NAB Show New York with new sessions; coffee breaks for Q&As with speakers; Bootcamp Training Day; a dedicated event app for networking directly through attendees phones; new speakers, training sessions and keynotes; Taking the Lead: Women’s Career Accelerator Workshop; and Adobe ACP Certification Prep & exams. Find out more here .

ATSC 2020 NextGen Broadcast Conference

Oct. 26