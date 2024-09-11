IBC Content Everywhere Exhibitor Profile: Evergent

In advance of the 2024 IBC Show, Sept. 13-16 at the RAI Amsterdam, TV Tech spoke with Paolo Cuttorelli, senior vice president of global sales for Evergent, who will be exhibiting at Stand 5.F86 in the show's "Content Everywhere" Zone.

TV Tech: Why did Evergent choose to exhibit in the Content Everywhere Zone this year?

Paolo Cuttorelli: Content Everywhere is the hub for innovation in new streaming subscriber experiences and future-ready monetization — both of which are at the core of our business Evergent prides itself on helping media companies champion data-driven strategies that boost profitability and maximize customer retention across any platform..

At our booth in Content Everywhere – and across our speaking engagements, we'll showcase how leading media brands and direct-to-consumer sports streaming services can harness evolving AI tools and predictive analytics to not only prevent churn, but also unlock new revenue opportunities that are far too often overlooked by streaming providers. Want to hear about the avoidable revenue leaks and untapped monetization streams that can improve your bottom line? Stop by our booth for a quick discussion.

TVT: What will you be highlighting at your exhibit?

PC: We’ll highlight a number of practical, high-impact strategies for driving profitability and subscriber retention, specifically for major media companies and direct-to-consumer sports streaming services. We'll showcase how new GenAI tools are transforming churn prevention through advanced behavioral analytics, offering richer consumer data that fosters deeper personalization.

This personalization is key to enhancing subscriber loyalty, coupled with dynamic, flexible pricing capabilities. We’ll also share more on how our latest partnership with Irdeto helps drive strategic service bundling to increase revenues and platform loyalty, as well as revealing a few quick fixes across global payments and subscriber interactions that deliver important revenue benefits.

Away from our stand, our team is delivering important insights across speaking sessions with the likes of Paramount, Google, Think Analytics and MediaKind. We’re also supporting an IBC Pride Happy Hour with our friends at Quickplay, Caretta Research and Google Cloud Platform on Friday, September 13th, 5pm CET. We’d love to see many TV Tech readers across these sessions and networking breaks – make sure to stop by.

TVT: Which trends do you expect will be most important at the show this year?

PC: Profitability and the strategies to optimize revenue are always high on the agenda. The spotlight will be on data-driven subscriber management techniques that enhance retention and customer lifetime value. Frankly, many streaming companies are starting to realize that their existing customer management and billing systems aren’t up to scratch in today’s digital-native environment. Many businesses are using unsophisticated tools — and some are still figuring out where to even start. We expect to have a busy few days offering valuable perspectives on how new technologies and simple changes can lead to substantial revenue gains and reduced churn.

Additionally, hybrid monetization models will be a hot topic, focusing on blending subscription and ad-supported strategies while exploring new e-commerce opportunities. For FAST platforms, improving the acquisition funnel and finding innovative upsell tactics will be crucial for converting free subscribers into paid customers.Sports rights distribution will also dominate discussions, with an emphasis on using data-driven D2C strategies and ultra-flexible fan experiences to maximize content value and deepen subscriber touchpoints.

TVT: What brings you back to IBC every year?

PC: We return to IBC year after year because it's where things happen. Big business decisions, dynamic customer conversations, new ideas, and lots of valuable networking. IBC helps us connect with industry leaders and fellow innovators — and it’s the ideal environment for us to showcase our expertise and play an active role in driving the industry forward.

