For-A Debuts Production Switcher, High-Speed Camera at IBC

AMSTERDAM–For-A will be debuting its newest member to its Hanabi Switcher family, the HVS-490 4K 3G Production Switcher, its FT-ONE-LS High Speed Camera and the MV-1200 Multi Viewer.

The HVS-490 4K 3G Production Switcher has 40 inputs, up to 22 outputs, and up to 32-channels of 2.5D DVE. The FT-ONE-LS High Speed Camera shoots at records at 4K and 500fps. The MV-1200 sources support 3G-SDI, HD-SDI, SD-SDI, Composite, HDMI, DVI and UHD.

Also on display will be a H.265/HEVC Codec, known as the IP-HE950 and a new 12G routing switcher known as the MFR-4000.

To see all of For-A’s new products, visit booth 2.A51.