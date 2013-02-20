Dateline
FCC’s Second National Hearing on Network Resilience and Reliability
Date: Feb. 28, 2013
Time: 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Location: NASA Ames Research Center, Moffett Field, CA
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
Deadline for reply comments on two FNPRMs regarding broadcast ownership
Deadline: March 1, 2013
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
Deadline for incentive auction NPRM reply comments
Date: March 12, 2013
The FCC has extended its deadline for reply comments on its incentive auction Notice of Proposed Rulemaking.
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
Deadline for reply comments in FCC wireless mic proceeding
Date: March 12, 2013
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
Great Lakes Broadcasting Conference
Dates: March 12-13, 2013
Location: The Lansing Center
For more information, visit http://www.michmab.com/ProgramsEvents/Calendar/vw/3/ItemID/54/d/20130312.
Office of Engineering and Technology TVStudy software comments
Comment deadline: March 21, 2013
Reply comment deadline: April 5, 2013
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
National Translators Association Annual Meeting & Convention
Dates: May 3-5, 2013
Location: Denver
For more information, visit http://www.tvfmtranslators.com/.
Texas Association of Broadcasters 59th Annual Convention & Trade Show
Dates: Aug. 7-8, 2013
Location: Renaissance Austin Hotel
For more information, visit https://www.tab.org/convention-and-trade-show.
2013 NAB Broadcast Engineering Conference
Dates: April 6
Location: Las Vegas
For more information, visit: http://www.nabshow.com.
2013 NAB Show
Date: April 6-11
Location: Las Vegas
For more information, visit http://www.nabshow.com/2013/.
SBE Chapter 22 Broadcast and Technology Expo
Date: September 2013
Location: Turning Stone, Verona, NY
For more information, visit http://www.sbe22expo.org/.
NAB Small Market Television Exchange
Date: Sept. 26-28, 2013
Location: Phoenix, AZ
For more information, visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2024.
Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Broadcasters Clinic
Dates: Oct. 9-11
Location: Madison, WI
For more information, visit http://www.wi-broadcasters.org/wba/index.php.
