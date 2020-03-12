A Note to Our Readers & Advertisers

The necessary and prudent decision by the NAB to move or cancel its big spring show obviously causes a lot of understandable questions and short-term uncertainty in our industry. We’d like to take a moment to explain what TV Technology readers and advertisers can expect from us in the coming weeks.

Our core ongoing mission is to bring together buyers and sellers of specialized media technology, and to help media industry technologists and managers advance in their jobs and careers by exploring key technical and business trends.

Those goals usually converge at the annual convention, which we’ve covered in depth for 37 years; that’s why so many of our stories and ads are created during the spring show season.

Our team members were already making plans around a possible show postponement. Now we are working hard to adjust our familiar offerings to these unique circumstances.

The key point for us right now is that commerce goes on. We have no doubt that the NAB Show will return vigorously next year (and possibly in some form yet this year). But in the meantime, media technologists and managers need to buy new products ... trends that would have been discussed during the show conferences are still newsworthy ... and manufacturers need to get their word out to professional consumers.

As the TV broadcast industry’s leading technology brand, TV Technology has a crucial role to play in the coming weeks. We will continue and expand our coverage under our “Spring Show @ Home” initiative.

Expect us to continue to report on new products that would have been shown at NAB Show, while also exploring new ways to put them before you. Our Best of Show Awards program, webinars and Sneak Peeks and Must See newsletters all will be offered in slightly modified form as part of the Spring Show @ Home series. If anything, we feel these information channels have an even more important role than ever in helping shine a spotlight on new offerings.

All of these are being created with the idea of helping you to do your job—whether you are a user of technology or a creator of that technology.

Meanwhile, we also seek to cover the ongoing impact of the coronavirus on the industry in a responsible manner. And we want to hear from our readers as well as our advertising partners about how we can best serve you.

Thanks for bearing with us as we adjust our own processes to serve you best. We welcome hearing from you on this or any matter.

Tom Butts

Editor in Chief

TV Technology

tom.butts@futurenet.com