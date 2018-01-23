Research Results Show Early AI Adopters are Monetizing AI Technology in Broadcast Applications

While artificial intelligence gets a lot of buzz in the popular press for scientific, political and even religious reasons, AI is also beginning to transform many of the laborious, time consuming tasks that bog down traditional media workflows. TVTechnology conducted a survey to examine how AI is being deployed and where the technology is heading in media.

A highly informative research report covers:

The role of AI in managing and monetizing large media libraries

How the cloud plays into the AI equation

AI’s role in accessing historical content quickly to accelerate the creation of content

AI deployment strategies for media

AI-driven metadata creation

