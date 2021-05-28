Remote Production ebook Now Available

The term “remote production” has taken on new meaning over the past year and a half. What was once considered one element of the live production workflow, became the dominant process as broadcasters and viewers isolated themselves. News shows became Zoom-a-thons, which created a whole new set of issues as reporters, anchors, and media personalities struggled with setting up home studios, backdrops and often undependable broadband connections.

But as has been often said over the past year, broadcasters have been preparing themselves for this very moment and for the most part, well prepared. And according to a recent survey, the changes imposed by social distancing requirements will stay with us long after the pandemic ends.



In these pages, we examine the evolution and current state of remote TV production workflows and how its impact on our industry will shape the future of news and entertainment.

