'Protecting Your Remote Broadcast Production from Security Threats' Webcast
By TVT Staff
Why has the transition to working from home been so difficult? A typical broadcaster’s network infrastructure was never designed to serve so many remote connections and functions, plus cybersecurity safeguards are inferior for home-based workers.
During this On-Demand webinar, Teradici Technical Marketing Principal Ian Main will share how:
- Teradici PCoIP (and other Teradici products) can provide broadcasters and their home-based workers with a secure, efficient, and scalable virtual work environment
- How ILM and other users are using PCoIP today, and how easily broadcasters can implement PCoIP in their own IT infrastructures.
Speakers:
James Careless, contributing editor, TV Technology
Ian Main, technical marketing principal, Teradici
