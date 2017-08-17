How to Gain a Competitive Edge through HDR

Implementing HDR makes sense for your media operation if you understand that High Dynamic Range (HDR) is not just about more pixels, it’s about better pixels.This new HDR primer explores the challenges and business opportunities surrounding the deployment of this dynamic visual technology. Details include:

Leveraging HDR to enhance and expand media offerings

Why HDR represents a competitive advantage for content producers and distributors

Overcoming challenges to enabling HDR

Best practices for deploying HDR with software enabled workflows

Whether you are a content creator, broadcaster, cable/satellite operator or OTT streaming service provider, the opportunity is now as HDR video is expected to be the consumer technology taking the television experience to the next level.

Download now.