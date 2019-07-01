‘Guide to Streaming’ EBook Released
ALEXANDRIA, Va.—For the past two decades, as online video streaming has entered the mainstream, broadcasters have also embraced the format, using advances in compression and connectivity to livestream programming; repurpose valuable broadcast content to social media and other outlets; and optimize ENG, bringing newsgathering access to areas never before covered.
Keeping up on new developments in the video streaming market is like covering a moving target; this eBook will help put the market and its opportunities in perspective and help you get a better understanding of its impact.
The “Guide to Streaming” eBook is available for free download here.
