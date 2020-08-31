‘Guide to KVM’ Ebook Available Now

WASHINGTON—A KVM system’s presence in a facility is hardly acknowledged until it stops operating, but it is often the invisible workhorse in a production environment.

As the industry moves to IP and virtualization, a KVM system’s reliability, latency, security, flexibility, control of digital devices and support of higher video resolutions are at the forefront of development.

In TV Technology’s latest ebook, “Guide to KVM,” we look at how capabilities of KVM technology have expanded and improved over the past several decades as well as how increasing flexibility introduced with IP virtualization coupled with the rigorous demands of remote production have made the technology more vital than ever.