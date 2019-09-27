End-to-End Media: Centered on the User and Wrapped in Experience

Lisa Aussieker, MediaKind’s VP of Marketing and Communications, explains the speed, portability, flexibility and cost-savings of their four new application-based solutions released at IBC 2019. They include Cygnus 360° Events for providing high resolution 360° video from live events, and Cygnus Contribution that supports low-latency point-to-point live contribution links via satellite or IP networks. There’s also Cygnus Distribution to distribute live content via satellite and IP networks, and the cloud-based OTT and broadcast headend platform branded as Aquila Streaming.