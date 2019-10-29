Are you monetizing your news content effectively?
The way broadcast audiences consume news is changing fast. Social media, mobile and digital are now just as important to your success as producing news for television. To meet these demands, news production and workflows designed to reach all audiences MUST change.
Join TVTechnology, in partnership with Avid Technology, to explore:
- Stirring the pot: telling stories in new and more impactful ways
- How to engage viewers on every platform and attract new audiences
- Monetizing your news content
- Maximizing newsroom efficiencies
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox