'A Virtualized Future—The Efficient Migration Route to ATSC 3.0' Webcast
By TVT Staff
The hype of ATSC 3.0 is real and so are the benefits it brings to broadcasters and viewers. But with longstanding legacy systems that are fragmented and reaching end-of-life, broadcasters need to seriously consider and build a virtualized future. Implementing a virtualized infrastructure in an effective manner involves leveraging best-of-breed virtual and appliance-based infrastructure and top-notch security so as to bring ATSC 3.0 full scale.
Speakers:
Tom Butts, Content Director, TV Technology
Jim DeChant, VP of Technology, News-Press & Gazette Broadcasting
Mark Myslinski, Broadcast Solutions Manager, Video Network, Synamedia
Michael Bouchard, VP of Technology Strategy, One Media at Sinclair Broadcast Group
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Technology. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.