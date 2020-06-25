'A Virtualized Future—The Efficient Migration Route to ATSC 3.0' Webcast

The hype of ATSC 3.0 is real and so are the benefits it brings to broadcasters and viewers. But with longstanding legacy systems that are fragmented and reaching end-of-life, broadcasters need to seriously consider and build a virtualized future. Implementing a virtualized infrastructure in an effective manner involves leveraging best-of-breed virtual and appliance-based infrastructure and top-notch security so as to bring ATSC 3.0 full scale.

Speakers:

Tom Butts, Content Director, TV Technology

Jim DeChant, VP of Technology, News-Press & Gazette Broadcasting

Mark Myslinski, Broadcast Solutions Manager, Video Network, Synamedia

Michael Bouchard, VP of Technology Strategy, One Media at Sinclair Broadcast Group

Listen on demand here.