ATSC 3.0 promises to revolutionize our industry by combining over-the-air broadcasting with the power of IP. To help you prepare, TV Technology offers "3.0: What You Need to Know," an hour-long webcast featuring insight from four industry experts on the topic:

Lynn Claudy, Chairman of the ATSC board and Senior VP, Technology, NAB

Mark Aitken, Senior VP of Advanced Technology for Sinclair Broadcast Group and President of ONE Media 3.0

Pete Sockett, Director of Engineering & Operations, WRAL-TV, Raleigh

Dave Folsom, Consultant, Pearl TV

In this webinar, we examine the technical challenges in deploying ATSC 3.0, focusing on the RF basics and look at the importance of single frequency networks and how ATSC 3.0 can co-exist with 5G. We talk about the gear needed, estimated costs and how you will need to work with the FCC and what the ATSC and NAB can do to help.