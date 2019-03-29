Sinclair Chooses Rohde & Schwarz High-Power Transmitters for 90 Stations
COLUMBIA, Md.—Sinclair Broadcast Group has selected Rohde & Schwarz to supply more than 100 high-power transmitters for 90 television stations around the country, the transmitter manufacturer said today.
Rohde & Schwarz will supply Sinclair with R&S THU9evo liquid-cooled transmitters, which are easy to upgrade to ATSC 3.0 operation, as well as guidance and a turnkey solution to make sure the broadcaster meets its FCC repack transition deadlines. The high-power transmitter can save up to 50 percent in energy cost when compared to conventional transmitters, the company said.
“We partnered with Rohde & Schwarz for the installation of the R&S THU9evo to commence our repack efforts about a year ago. This is a very nice product, and Rohde & Schwarz has proven to be an incredible partner for Sinclair by providing a great service and support from comprehensive consulting and site surveys all the way to installation, commissioning, proofing and after-sales services,” said Harvey Arnold, VP of Engineering at Sinclair Broadcast Group.
