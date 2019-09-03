Repack Phase 5 Extended Due to Hurricane Dorian

WASHINGTON—With Hurricane Dorian threatening multiple states in the southeast, the Incentive Auction Task Force and Media Bureau have announced that the completion date for phase 5 of the repack has been extended from its original date of Sept. 6 to Sept. 11 at 11:59 p.m.

“There remains considerable uncertainty about the future path of the storm and therefore its implications for the completion of construction projects related to the transition, but we are mindful that phase 5 includes a significant number of stations in areas that may be affected by the storm, including North and South Carolina,” the public notice reads. It was also determined that because many of the stations potentially affected by the storm may provide critical information to its viewers, requiring them to rescan their TVs during this time was not prudent.

Despite the extension, the Media Bureau asks that stations not impacted by Hurricane Dorian continue on their previous schedule for phase 5 and complete their transition by Sept. 6. There will still be the option for stations to adjust their transition schedule on a case-by-case basis.

There are no further plans to amend any other start or completion dates for other phases, but the FCC will continue to monitor the storm and make any changes if warranted.

