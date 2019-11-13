GatesAir to Ship 500 Repack Transmitters By End of 2019

CINCINNATI—GatesAir announced it shipped its 400th transmitter to stations affected by the TV spectrum repack in October and anticipates it will pass 500 by the end of the year.

To date, it has shipped 17,000 power amplifiers, or more than 11.2 Megawatts for transmission power, it said. Further, 60% of the equipment shipped has been installed and is now on the air.

“GatesAir has successfully met all shipping deadlines thanks to detailed capacity planning, resulting in key manufacturing initiatives to handle the volume,” says Bryant Burke, vice president of Operations, GatesAir. “I’m very proud of the work our team has done. Many of our shipments are well ahead of the customer phase requirements, which reduces uncertainty around planning.”

Only a handful of higher power repack orders remain to be filled, said GatesAir CEO Bruce Swail, adding that the company will now pivot to meeting the needs of low-power television broadcasters affected by the repack.

GatesAir has expanded its range of LPTV transmitters. More than 2,000 stations are being displaced by the channel reassignment of full-power broadcasters in repack phases 0 through 10, the company noted. The filing period for LPTV broadcasters is underway and will continue through the middle of the month.

More information is available on the GatesAir website.

