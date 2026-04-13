TikToK, Major Ad Groups Back Influencer Certification Program

NEW YORK—In what advertisers hope will be a notable development in advertising standards and transparency in the creator economy, the Institute for Responsible Influence has announced the launch of its Responsible Influence Certification Program.

The launch of the program by the Center for Industry Self-Regulation's Institute for Responsible Influence is supported by a broad coalition including TikTok, the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4As), the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), the American Advertising Federation (AAF), the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the Independent Beauty Association (IBA), the Creators Guild of America (CGA), and various creative firms and brands. (Full list below)

The program aims to equip creators with tools to meet truth-in-advertising standards and supports brands and agencies in partnering with creators in ways that promote accountability, and consumer trust.

The launch of the program comes at a time when the creator economy continues to see both rapid growth and concerns about the trustworthiness of some influencers who are paid by brands to create content.

The Responsible Influence Certification Program was developed to address a growing need to increase trust in influencer marketing. The certification program features a 90-minute interactive curriculum grounded in real-world scenarios. The course covers FTC Endorsement Guides and other government requirements, industry advertising standards, and responsible brand partnerships.

"The launch of the Responsible Influence training and certification program underscores the industry's commitment to responsible, transparent creator marketing," said Francis Stones, global head of brand safety at TikTok. "Creators are the lifeblood of TikTok, and we’re proud to partner with the Center for Industry Self-Regulation and its Institute for Responsible Influence (IRI) on an initiative that raises standards across the marketplace. Creators who complete IRI training give brands confidence that they understand advertising standards, supporting a safer, healthier advertising ecosystem for both brands and consumers."

Creators who complete the program’s video-based curriculum and pass the assessment receive the Institute for Responsible Influence Certification Seal, a credential signaling training in truthful and transparent digital influence. Certified Creators gain access to ongoing resources and will be included in a forthcoming searchable database, making it easier for brands to discover and connect with trained creators.

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“Our Responsible Influence Certification Program raises the bar for the creator economy,” said Jennifer Santos, program lead for the Institute for Responsible Influence, which works to advance transparency, accountability, and trust in the U.S. creator economy. “We are fortunate to work with an extraordinary Advisory Council of leading brands, top agencies, and respected industry organizations to shape a framework that empowers creators, helps reduce risk for brands, and will ultimately earn the trust of consumers.”

The launch comes as the creator economy continues to grow rapidly. Roughly 86% of U.S. marketers work with paid creators, driving a $37 billion market and supporting more than 27 million people influencing consumer decisions. Yet trust has not kept pace: while 58% of consumers have made a purchase based on a creator’s recommendation, only 5% fully trust influencer content. Transparency remains critical, with 71% of consumers saying clear disclosure increases trust, while 70% say hidden sponsorships leave them feeling misled.

The Responsible Influence Certification Program was developed with guidance from its Advisory Council and Supporters, which includes:

American Advertising Federation

American Association of Advertising Agencies

Association of National Advertisers

Billion Dollar Boy

Brand Networks

Cohley

Coterie

Creators Guild of America

Harry’s

Health Union

Independent Beauty Association

Interactive Advertising Bureau

International Council for Advertising Self-Regulation

Linqia

Mammoth Brands

Moroch

SuperAwesome

TikTok

Uncommon Creative Studio

“The creator economy thrives when it’s built on trust. Our partnership with the Institute of Responsible Influence reflects what we've always believed at #paid, that the most powerful collaborations happen when creators and brands share that foundation of trust,” said Bryan Gold, Chief Executive Officer, #paid. “The Responsible Influence Certification Program brings more education and knowledge to creators, so creators can become professionals and brands can continue to succeed partnering with creators.”

More information is available here.