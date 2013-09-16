ZON Multimedia chooses Envivio converged headend for cable, satellite and mobile services

Portuguese pay-TV operator and content provider ZON Multimedia recently announced that has selected Envivio software-based headend solutions to power a set of DVB-S and DVB-C transport streams to provide pay-TV services, as well as mobile-TV services delivered to any screen. ZON serves more than 1.5 million subscribers in Portugal, and recently announced a merger with Optimus Portugal, another Envivio customer.

The Envivio solutions were provided through its official Portuguese representative, Satcab. Envivio Muse encoders on a 4CasterG4 Intel-based appliance, with Envivio Spark receivers and multiplexers, deliver high-quality video in variable-bit-rate (VBR) format for cable and satellite broadcast-TV channels. Simultaneously, the Muse encoders are producing constant-bit-rate (CBR) video for nonlinear TV service delivery, as well as adaptive-bit-rate (ABR) services for multi-screen. The headend infrastructure is managed and controlled using Envivio’s network management system.

Muse software supports live or on-demand video encoding and transcoding, providing video quality for most codecs on most screens — HEVC (H.265), AVC (H.264) and MPEG-2 — thanks to Envivio’s proprietary video algorithms. The software-based architecture runs on server appliances or blade servers from HP, Cisco or IBM in a data center/cloud environment.