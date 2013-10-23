Wireless Bureau reschedules H Block auction

The FCC Wireless Telecommunications Bureau announced Oct. 21 that the auction of H Block spectrum has been rescheduled for Jan. 22, 2014.

The auction of licenses is for spectrum in the 1915MHz to 1920MHz and 1995MHz to 2000MHz bands, also known as the “H Block.” The FCC has designated the auction as Auction 96.

The bureau also has rescheduled several pre-auction deadlines, includin

g: