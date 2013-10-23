Wireless Bureau reschedules H Block auction
The FCC Wireless Telecommunications Bureau announced Oct. 21 that the auction of H Block spectrum has been rescheduled for Jan. 22, 2014.
The auction of licenses is for spectrum in the 1915MHz to 1920MHz and 1995MHz to 2000MHz bands, also known as the “H Block.” The FCC has designated the auction as Auction 96.
The bureau also has rescheduled several pre-auction deadlines, includin
g:
- auction tutorial available via the Internet, Nov. 4;
- short-form application (FCC Form 175) filing window opens, Nov. 4, Noon ET;
- short-form application (FCC Form 175) filing window deadline, Nov.15, 6:00 p.m. ET;
- upfront payments via wire transfer deadline, Dec. 18, 6:00 p.m. ET;
- mock auction, Jan. 17, 2014; and
- auction begins, Jan. 22, 2014.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox