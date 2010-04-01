WGBH launches mobile DTV service with Thomson platform from Grass Valley

WGBH, the public broadcaster in Boston, MA, and the leading producer for PBS, has installed a new Thomson mobile video transmission system from Grass Valley based on the ATSC A/153 standard. WGBH's mobile video service was launched in late 2009 with additional channels added in 2010.

In addition to its main HD channel, the station is simulcasting two mobile DTV channels: its primary signal and the ‘GBH Kids channel. WGBH is also rebroadcasting its radio services 89.7 WGBH and 99.5 All Classical in mobile as part of its 6MHz of DTV spectrum.

Grass Valley offers an end-to-end mobile DTV video solution. The WGBH installation includes a new Thomson Adapt IV exciter with mobility software, a NetProcessor 9030, a Jade electronic services guide (ESG) server, two new ViBE mobility encoders in a statistical multiplexing mode, two ViBE audio encoders and an Amethyst smart switch for redundancy. Grass Valley engineers handled all equipment installation and commissioning.

