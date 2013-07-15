Wellen+Nöthen selects Grass Valley K2 Dyno Replay Systems for live event coverage

AV specialist Wellen+Nöthen has chosen Grass Valley K2 Dyno Replay systems, which will be available for rent to nationally and internationally operating OB companies and broadcasters covering live events. Wellen+Nöthen customers will be able to rent the systems as single units or as part of a full end-to-end workflow of solutions for live production.

Wellen+Nöthen has selected 10 Grass Valley K2 Dyno Elite Units. The units include a K2 Summit 3G four-channel HD/SD server with DV, MPEG-2 and AVC Intra codecs; 12 x 600GB drives in a RAID10 configuration for storage of up to 120 hours of AVC Intra content; K2 ChannelFlex software for channel expansion; and a K2 Dyno Replay controller that includes operational capability with MPEG-2 formats such as XDCAM and XDCAM HD. Each unit supports replay configurations for up to six cameras.

The replay system is a comprehensive set of live production replay tools that are seamlessly integrated for use in nonlinear, file-based production environments. Its operational simplicity and IT-friendly implementation dramatically expands the possibilities for live production.

In addition, Wellen+Nöthen and Grass Valley have announced the launch of Dyno Academy, a joint initiative that will provide precisely tailored training sessions for replay operators of sports and other live events and technicians so that they can fully master the K2 Dyno Replay System. These sessions will be held at regular intervals during the summer of 2013 in Cologne, Berlin and Munich.

Upon completion of the course, each attendee will receive a certificate as a professional Dyno Broadcast Operator, Dyno Sports Expert or Dyno Engineering Operator, and will be given the opportunity to join the staff database of BUCH MICH GmbH, a Germany-based recruitment agency that provides professional replay operators and technicians to internationally operating media and broadcast companies. They will additionally be listed in the worldwide Grass Valley database of professional Dyno operators. For more information, as well as the calendar of training courses and a registration form, go to www.wellen-noethen.de/dyno-academy.