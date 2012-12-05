WDRB-TV streamlines workflow with NVerzion automation

WDRB-TV 41, the Block Communications-owned local FOX television affiliate in Louisville, KY, has optimized its end-to-end file-based NVerzion automation platform.

Relying on a new XPansion asset management system and other additional modular-based automation components, the station is able to realize a more streamlined operational workflow for its multiple on-air digital channels and sub-channels.

WDRB delivers FOX television content to viewers in Louisville and surrounding towns in Kentucky and Indiana, in addition to operating My Network sister station WMYO-TV as well as two new sub-channels — Antenna TV, that distributes classic television series programming and CW affiliate WBKI-TV.

To manage its new digital sub-channels cost-effectively, WDRB recently deployed additional NVerzion NControlMC transmission playlists; an NView database viewer; an NConvert traffic and scheduling application; XPansion storage management software, and a 36TB NVerzion TeraStore nearline storage archive system capable of performing faster-than-real-time data transfers. The completely modular NVerzion automation system enables WDRB to support additional sub-channels easily while capitalizing on its existing infrastructure.