WDRB-TV enhances operational workflow with NVerzion

WDRB-TV 41, the Block Communications-owned local FOX television affiliate in Louisville, KY, has optimized its end-to-end file-based NVerzion automation platform.

Relying on a new XPansion asset management system and other additional modular-based automation components, the station can operate with a more streamlined operational workflow for its multiple on-air digital channels and subchannels.

WDRB delivers FOX television content to viewers in Louisville and surrounding towns in Kentucky and Indiana, in addition to operating My Network sister station WMYO-TV as well as two new subchannels — Antenna TV and CW affiliate WBKI-TV. To manage its new digital subchannels cost-effectively, WDRB recently deployed additional NVerzion NControlMC transmission playlists; an NView database viewer; an NConvert traffic and scheduling application; XPansion storage management software, and a 36-TB NVerzion TeraStore nearline storage archive system capable of performing faster-than-real-time data transfers.

Completely modular-based, the NVerzion automation system enables WDRB to support additional subchannels easily while capitalizing on its existing infrastructure.