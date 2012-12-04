WDRB-TV enhances operational workflow with NVerzion
WDRB-TV 41, the Block Communications-owned local FOX television affiliate in Louisville, KY, has optimized its end-to-end file-based NVerzion automation platform.
Relying on a new XPansion asset management system and other additional modular-based automation components, the station can operate with a more streamlined operational workflow for its multiple on-air digital channels and subchannels.
WDRB delivers FOX television content to viewers in Louisville and surrounding towns in Kentucky and Indiana, in addition to operating My Network sister station WMYO-TV as well as two new subchannels — Antenna TV and CW affiliate WBKI-TV. To manage its new digital subchannels cost-effectively, WDRB recently deployed additional NVerzion NControlMC transmission playlists; an NView database viewer; an NConvert traffic and scheduling application; XPansion storage management software, and a 36-TB NVerzion TeraStore nearline storage archive system capable of performing faster-than-real-time data transfers.
Completely modular-based, the NVerzion automation system enables WDRB to support additional subchannels easily while capitalizing on its existing infrastructure.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox