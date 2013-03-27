Vizrt, Vimond partner on OTT technology

Vizrt and Vimond Media Solutions have partnered on OTT TV technology for the media industry, and the companies will feature their collaboration at the 2013 NAB Show.

Vizrt will display how the technology gives broadcasters complete control of their video content across platforms while providing the audience a compelling multiscreen experience.

Vimond’s OTT TV technology provides an automated workflow for publishing video online, as well as a player that broadcasters can use to control and monetize their content. Video is streamed using a variety of formats ensuring the user has the best possible viewing experience.

Together with the Vizrt Online Suite — the company’s content management platform — Vimond’s OTT TV toolset integrates to create a complete platform for journalists and broadcasters to control all of their online assets with a powerful engine that maintains the online presence and the presence across all platforms.

See Vizrt at 2013 NAB Show booth SL3305.

See Vimond at 2013 NAB Show booth SL10310.