Vizrt releases newsroom workflow with Escenic Content Engine 5.5

Vizrt recently released the latest version of its content management platform, Escenic Content Engine 5.5. The new release includes a plug-in that allows the journalist to publish online directly from their newsroom control systems such as AP's ENPS and Avid's iNews. This puts editorial control of the broadcaster's online presence directly in the hands of the TV journalists, creating an efficient workflow that will get the news story online as fast as possible.

Combined with the Viz Content Pilot newsroom solution, the plug-in allows the journalist to edit graphics, video, text and images to be used in a broadcast, while simultaneously sending all content online without the journalist having to learn a new workflow or leaving the newsroom control system.