Vizrt, Mosart partner on newsroom automation, production systems

Vizrt and Mosart have entered into an agreement to provide an optimized newsroom automation system for the broadcast industry.

The software-based automation system offers an efficient workflow for controlling complex, content-rich productions with only a single operator. Using off-the-shelf client/server hardware, Mosart requires little infrastructure for creating a fully automated news environment.

Combined with the Vizrt end-to-end graphics and video workflow, the Mosart automation system now is a complete package for the entire newsroom workflow from the news editorial process to live on-air production. With just a single Viz Engine added to the Mosart production, broadcasters can create a full show with advanced graphics and video playback.