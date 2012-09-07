Vaunix Offers USB-Powered RF Devices



While searching the news for this week’s RF Report, I came across a news release from Vaunix Technology Corp. about its new LSW Series USB-controlled RF switch. The new Lab Brick product family now includes a 10 Watt, low-cost, solid-state RF switch in single-pole/double throw (SPDT) and single-pole/four-throw (SP4T) configurations.



While these switches are designed for use in automatic test applications, they could also be useful in broadcast transmitter configurations. Retail price is $399 for the SPDT switch and $575 for the SP4T switch. For more information see the LSW Series Switch products web page.





In addition to the RF switch, Vaunix also offers USB controlled step attenuator. The LDA Lab Brick Digital Attenuators are available for use up to 6 GHz and can be programmed for fixed attenuation or swept attenuation.