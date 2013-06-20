University of Oklahoma adds LiveU LU-Xtender

The University of Oklahoma (OU) will deploy LiveU’s LU-Xtender external antenna, which increases cellular bandwidth and range in highly congested and remote venues.

The university operates 21 different sports programs and produces more than 1500 hours of programming per school year. The content is aired on local TV, sports cable networks like ESPN and Fox Sports, and on the university’s online properties, branded as SoonerVision and soonersports.com.

Since 2012, the university has used LiveU’s LU70 backpacks to transmit games, competitions, pressers and interviews from venues that lack uplink connectivity, such as track and field and gymnastics. It also has used LiveU to produce some of its sports news and commentary programming from different locations.