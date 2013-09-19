TVU Networks, Silvus Technologies introduce comprehensive ENG system

TVU Networks, a provider of IP video and live mobile electronic newsgathering products, and Silvus Technologies, a developer of multi-input, multi output (MIMO) technologies, has announced a partnership that integrates Mobile Networked MIMO (MN-MIMO) microwave technology into the TVUPack, a 3G/4G/LTE mobile uplink system.

This partnership allows news crews in the field to simultaneously aggregate the available bandwidth of each optimized 3G/4G/LTE cellular connection within the TVUPack with Silvus’ innovative microwave mesh network.

A wireless mesh network is made up of radio nodes organized in a mesh topology. It is a type of wireless networking that uses redundant and distributed nodes to provide greater reliability and range for any given wireless network. A number of smaller nodes, called repeaters, connect to large nodes or wireless routers to provide coverage over a larger area than would be possible with a wireless router alone.

A mesh network is reliable and offers redundancy. When one node can no longer operate, the rest of the nodes can still communicate with each other, directly or through one or more intermediate nodes.

With such a system, broadcasters will have unprecedented access to bandwidth, enabling them to transmit professional-quality HD picture with low latency in the most challenging environments.

The companies said Silvus’ MN-MIMO technology enables TVUPack users access to a reliable mesh network that delivers live IP video in a more efficient manner. With this system, broadcasters are able to dramatically increase the number of ways they can deliver mobile ENG.

For its part, TVUPack, which is used by many broadcast organizations around the world, provides a low-latency, HD-quality signal that can be transmitted from anywhere. The Silvus Mobile Networked MIMO waveform has been designed to address the growing demand for distributing video and other high-bandwidth data in harsh tactical environments.

Silvus StreamCaster radios, with MN-MIMO at the core, form a self-healing, self-forming fluid mesh microwave network, providing reliable high-bandwidth availability without the need for line of sight.