TVT Power Rankings: Top 10 Stories of 2015

The clock is ticking down on 2015, so what better time to look back and see what were the big stories of the year as determined by you, our readers. Here are the top 10 most popular stories from the last 12 months on TV Technology.

10. List of Experimental Licenses Reveal Interesting HF Data Comm Experiments

Jan. 16, 2015 - Ham radio operators have been using the shortwave (“high-frequency” or HF) bands for data communications for over 50 years, but the data rates are much less than those available with dial-up modems.

9. SDI vs. IP: Which Switch is Which?

Oct. 14, 2015 - I’m sure you’ve heard about how everything is going IP e.g., Internet of everything.

8. Handgun-Firing Drone Clip Gets Attention

July 17, 2015 - A YouTube user who goes by the handle of “Hogwit” has posted a 14-second video that’s quickly gaining the attention.

7. CBS Alerts FCC to TV Tuning Failure

Sept. 23, 2015 - CBS is urging federal regulators to make sure TV manufacturers are following the rules with regard to broadcast tuners.

6. NBC Resets With New Tech for Super Bowl XLIX

Jan. 27, 2015 - NBC will put its broadcast sports prowess to the test on Feb. 1 when it takes on the task of covering Super Bowl XLIX.

5. Harmonic is Buying Thomson Video Networks for $75 Million in Cash

Dec. 7, 2015 - Harmonic announced it has signed a binding offer to acquire Thomson Video Networks for $75 million in cash and up to $15 million in post-closing adjustments.

4. Is HDR Worth It?

Oct. 15, 2015 - It’s official: the Consumer Electronics Association has announcedits industry definition for High Dynamic Range compatible video displays.

3. Dronecam Captures Tech Changing Bulb at 1,500 Feet

Jan. 7, 2015 - Drone footage continues to break new ground even as feds grapple with how to regulate the unmanned aerial vehicles.

2. Thank You, WDBJ

Aug. 27, 2015 - I’m supposed to write about science and policy; dry stuff that glazes eyes over.

I’m not supposed to write about two young journalists getting gunned down on live television.

1. FCC Upholds $1.4 Million EAS Fine Against Viacom, ESPN

Jan. 20, 2015 - The Federal Communications Commission is upholding $1.4 million in fines against Viacom and ESPN for misusing the Emergency Alert System warning tones.