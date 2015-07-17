Handgun-Firing Drone Clip Gets Attention

YOUTUBE—A YouTube user who goes by the handle of “Hogwit” has posted a 14-second video that’s quickly gaining the attention. The video shows a “homemade multirotor with a semiautomatic handgun mounted on it,” according to the description. Four shots appear to be fired from the weapon mounted on the drone, which repositioned following the recoil of each shot.



The Guardian said the clip could not be “independently verified,” while Slashdot said Hogwit has submitted the video to Reddit, “where a commenter noted that the apparent use of a solenoid trigger would class the device as an automatic weapon under ATF rules.” A headline from “The Stack” simply stated, “A drone firing a gun: so this is what all the regulation is about. ”



