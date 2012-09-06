TV Nova acts on loudness

TV Nova, the biggest commercial television station in the Czech Republic, has replaced its former audio processors with Jünger Audio's Level Magic technology to avoid unexpected sound level changes when switching from one audio source to another.

Nova Group initially invested in 10 Jünger Audio frame-based C8086 Level Magic systems, installed across four of its broadcasting channels. Then in mid-2012, the broadcaster upgraded its loudness processing systems by installing Jünger Audio’s new C8086+ 8ch Level Magic II modules with R128 loudness processing. As a result, it can now comply with all current loudness recommendations.

Level Magic is based on an adaptive loudness control algorithm designed to adjust the level from any source at any time, without pumping, breathing or distortion. It looks ahead to avoid sudden loudness changes and enables continuous unattended control of any program material.

Nova began broadcasting in 1994 and is now owned by Central European Media Enterprises (CME). It reaches 98 percent of the country's 10.2 million population, and broadcasts five FTA and two online channels.