TSL Products Introduces new madi-capable Studio audio monitoring solution

TSL Products introduced the SAM1 MADI Studio Audio Monitor at IBC 2013. It’s ideal for both fixed and mobile broadcast facilities, as well as systems integrators who have embraced MADI as the backbone of a facility’s audio infrastructure.

The SAM1 MADI provides multiple source monitoring of up to 20 channels of audio from MADI, embedded HD-SDI, AES and analogue sources on a user-configurable screen, providing immediate access to any combination of formats, delivering a comprehensive visual and audio feedback for confidence monitoring in a compact unit.

With the SAM1 MADI, the user can create a tailor-made monitoring panel that gives them access to the channels that they need via a simple rotary control. Channels can be defined as being mono, stereo or 5.1 downmixed group via a single button press with a simple colour scheme for instant user recognition of the channel configuration. Furthermore, the operator can mix multiple signals together and adjust individual mix levels, if required, to create a personal monitoring environment that meets their exact requirements.