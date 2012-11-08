TRU-Vu releases modernized 4:3 17in LCD monitor

TRU-Vu Monitors has added a new 17in model to its lineup of LCD monitors.

Despite the preponderance of 16:9 widescreen monitors, there are still thousands of legacy systems requiring traditional 4:3 monitors. The new VM-17ABS 17in industrial grade LCD monitor combines the benefits of a traditional 4:3 aspect ratio LCD with several modern technology upgrades.

The new VM-17ABS offers 1280 x 1024 resolution, 4:3 aspect ratio (5:4, actually), a wide 160º viewing angle and a fast 3ms response time. It features multiple video inputs including VGA, S-video and composite (BNC); DVI and HDMI are also available. The NTSC/PAL Auto-Recognition function makes this monitor equally at home in both North America and Europe.

The VM-17ABS incorporates a new, state-of-the-art image processing board. This eliminates the video noise typically seen with traditional analog 4:3 monitors. It also provides much sharper image quality.

The slim enclosure is less than 2in thick. It can be easily mounted via the tabletop base (included), or use the rear 75mm x 75mm VESA mount holes with an optional wall-mount or ceiling-mount bracket.

The VM-17ABS also has the ability to be customized to meet your specific project requirements; this includes the input voltages, video inputs, housing color, enclosure styles and more.