Triveni Digital launches Guidebuilder cloud-based mobile-DTV service at NAB 2012

Triveni Digital will showcase a new cloud-based version of its GuideBuilder metadata generation system at the 2012 NAB Show. This new version of the system leverages a Web-based GUI, centralized control and management capabilities, and a new network-based PSIP carousel download service to provide broadcasters with a low-maintenance, cost-effective method for generating the required PSIP elements of the ATSC signal.

By eliminating hardware infrastructure costs, the cloud-based service reduces a broadcaster's overall power and operational expenses. The turnkey system handles listing inputs for both legacy ATSC and ATSC M/H, enabling users to deliver accurate PSIP data for DTV services on TVs and mobile DTV-enabled PCs, smartphones, and tablet devices — all from a single, unified platform.

The new network-based PSIP carousel download service easily integrates with MPEG-2 encoders and multiplexers, creating a seamless installation without interrupting daily operations. Broadcasters can import program data from a wide variety of traffic systems, automation systems and commercial listing services, as well as manually added program information or customized data.

Through an intuitive, Web-based interface, multiple users can simultaneously access and manage program event information from any location. The cloud-based GuideBuilder service can be used in a variety of configurations, ranging from a single low-power station, a duopoly, or to multiple stations as part of a group environment.