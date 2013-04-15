Tiffen pronounces its Steadicam Smoothee system ready for the iPhone5

The Tiffen Company, producer of accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture and broadcast markets, recently pronounced its Steadicam Smoothee system ready for the iPhone® 5. Now, iPhoneographers can shoot engaging video on the go with the vastly improved iPhone 5, without the jerkiness typically associated with handheld video recording. Incorporating Steadicam camera stabilization, the patented Smoothee eliminates shakes and lets users fly through video-capture moments — up and down steps, indoors and outside, through crowds — almost anywhere, with precise, elegant control and ease.



The lightweight, agile camera stabilizer features a design built around a durable mono-frame metal structure. The turnkey handheld solution ships with an easy-to-use, interchangeable mount for expanded options. The Smoothee can also be used with an iPhone 3Gs/0/4s, iPod touch, and GoPro HERO 2 and HERO 3.



