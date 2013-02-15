Thomson Video Networks introduces RD6000

Thomson Video Networks has launched the RD6000, a multiformat integrated receiver decoder (IRD) developed for a wide range of MPEG contribution applications.

The RD6000 supports high-quality contribution video feeds for all satellite and telecom contribution networks, offering full MPEG-2, MPEG-4, 4:2:0, 4:2:2, 8-bit and 10-bit decoding in a single 1RU chassis.

The RD6000 features inputs for DVB-S/S2, IP gigabit Ethernet and ASI to accommodate the full range of transmission media. The system decodes up to eight stereo audio channels in all major formats including MPEG Audio, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby E and AAC. Out of the box, the RD6000 supports SD 4:2:0 and 4:2:2 formats with software licenses available for HD 4:2:0, 4:2:2, 8-bit, and 10-bit.