Thomson Video Networks enhances ViBE VS7000 multiscreen platform
Thomson Video Networks has enhanced its ViBE VS7000 multiscreen video platform with new features that increase its versatility and power for both live and file-based IP video.
In addition to its support for existing streaming formats from Apple and Microsoft, the ViBE VS7000 now offers support for the MPEG-DASH format.
The ViBE VS7000's value for live IPTV and WebTV/OTT applications is also extended by its new capacity for ingest and other file-based workflows. Allowing live and file applications to run concurrently on a single system, the ViBE VS7000 provides high operational convenience through a common, intuitive graphical interface.
Combining functionality that would otherwise require parallel infrastructures for file-based and live encoding, the ViBE VS7000 video system integrates easily with external platforms through a common built-in SOAP/Web services interface.
