The Weather Channel taps Elemental Technologies for cross-platform video

The Weather Channel has deployed Elemental Technologies video processing systems to support live programming and simulcasts to more than 100 million U.S. households.

Elemental Live video processing systems are deployed in The Weather Channel operations center in Atlanta to help the network deliver top weather stories to viewers, including live video streaming of major weather events and breaking weather-related news.

The Weather Channel is using Elemental systems to stream live content to the company’s YouTube channel. To support the growing demand for its content on portable devices, The Weather Channel uses Elemental Live systems to format and stream video to its highly successful mobile applications. With more than 100 million cumulative app downloads on all tablets and smartphones, The Weather Channel reaches 38 million mobile consumers monthly through weather.com on web and mobile applications. The cable network also reaches 50 million Web consumers on weather.com and desktop platforms.

See Elemental Technologies at 2013 NAB Show booth SU2724.