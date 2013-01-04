Thailand and Poland Begin Terrestrial DTV Broadcasts

A story on Bangkokpost.com reported three free TV stations began digital broadcasting trials in Thailand in early December. The Royal Thai Army, operator of TV5; MCOT Plc, operator of Moderine TV; and the Public Relations Department, which runs NBT Channel 11, signed an agreement with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC). The three operators agreed to broadcast programs in HDTV.



The article said all free TV stations in Thailand can broadcast in HD on a trial basis for a six-month non-renewable term. The NBTC 2012-2016 plan stipulates nationwide DTV broadcasting within 10 years with the analog shutdown starting in January 2015. The broadcaster with the greatest coverage rate in the initial year of operations will be the first to win a terrestrial DTV broadcast license.



The article did not specify which standard Thailand will use for DTV, but the DVB Website stated Thailand Adopts DVB-T2. The DVB article said, “All existing TV channels, now broadcast via the analog system, will be gradually transferred to the digital system, which is expected to become functional within this year [2012] with around 50 more free channels.”



Terrestrial digital television broadcasting is also expanding elsewhere. Chris Dziadul at Broadbandtvnews.com said the Polish public broadcaster TVP will start DVB-T2 trials in Warsaw. The trials are being done in conjunction with Samsung and transmission company Emitel. The trial started with a single transmitter in Warsaw, but will be adding a second transmitter shortly.

