Texas high school employs MultiDyne's SilverBACK-II with JUICE

Belton High School, a 5A public high school located just north of Austin, TX, is using MultiDyne's new SilverBACK-II with JUICE camera-mounted fiber transport system to broadcast sports games, performing arts productions and other events. Purchased from dealer Omega Broadcast Group, MultiDyne's SilverBACK-II with JUICE features a robust power supply that enables the students to transmit camera signals over fiber at a distance of up to 300m away without the use of local power or batteries, simplifying broadcast production.

Belton High School has a state-of-the-art broadcast and media production program that provides students hands-on experiences similar to what they'd experience in the professional world. MultiDyne's SilverBACK-II with JUICE gives students the freedom to shoot from anywhere on campus without worrying about power supply issues. The school has found it to be extremely reliable and user-friendly for remote broadcasts.

Prior to implementing SilverBACK-II with JUICE, Belton High School students were isolated to recording within each camera and editing material after the event. SilverBACK-II with JUICE allows them to support a live multicamera remote production environment by transmitting a variety of high-quality camera signals, including HD-SDI video, audio, intercom, control data, GPIOs, tally and power over a single hybrid copper and fiber cable from remote locations around the school to a production studio for real-time editing. The video broadcasts are used by a local TV station and Tiger Productions, the Belton High School student production group, which provides video production services for 12 schools within the district.

Belton High School wanted to transmit multiple camera feeds from the stadium sidelines to a jumbo-sized video scoreboard during football games without video degradation or delay. Through the use of fiber and a robust power supply, MultiDyne's SilverBACK-II with JUICE allows the students to reliably transmit high-quality video signals from the football stadium to a control room located a quarter-of-a-mile away. Since beginning the project, it has evolved into being about so much more than just football coverage; the entire school is now wired to support high-quality broadcasts and media productions.